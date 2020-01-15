Eurozone Industrial Production contracted by 1.5% in 12-months to November

Industrial Production in eurozone expanded at a soft pace in November.

Trade Surplus in eurozone widened less than expected.

Industrial Production in the eurozone contracted by 1.5% on a yearly basis in November despite a 0.2% expansion on a monthly basis, the data published by the Eurostat showed on Wednesday. This reading came in worse than the market expectation for a decline of 0.1%.

The EUR/USD pair came under modest bearish pressure after the disappointing data and was last seen trading at 1.1125, where it was virtually unchanged on a daily basis.

Other data from the eurozone revealed that the Trade Surplus (seasonally adjusted) narrowed to €19.2 billion in November from €24 billion in October to miss the market expectation of €21.2 billion.