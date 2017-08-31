Eurozone: HICP to edge a bit higher to 1.5% y/y in August – TDS

Analysts at TDS are looking for Eurozone’s HICP to edge a bit higher to 1.5% y/y in August (mkt 1.4% but with a clear upside bias), with core inflation remaining steady at 1.2% y/y, and a bit more upside coming from energy prices.

Key Quotes

“The ECB is watching underlying inflation especially closely, and whether the modest uptick in m/m trends we saw through June-July is likely to persist.”