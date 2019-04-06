Eurozone: Headline inflation likely to drop back sharply to 1.2% - TDS

According to analysts at TD Securities, for the Eurozone, Easter base effects were especially pronounced in 2019 owing to the timing of the Easter holiday vs 2018.

Key Quotes

“We've now seen sharp unwinds of the April inflation data across the four major economies, and this points to a sharp slowdown in May euro area inflation figures. We look for headline inflation to drop back sharply to 1.2% y/y (consensus: 1.3%), while core inflation slides to 0.8% y/y (consensus: 0.9%).”

“The unemployment rate for April is also released, and markets look for an unchanged reading of 7.7%.”