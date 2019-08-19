Eurozone: Headline inflation is still trending lower – TD Securities

Analysts at TD Securities note that Eurozone’s final reading of HICP for July was revised down from 1.1% to 1.0% y/y.

Key Quotes

“The revision wasn't quite as big when you dig into the details, from 1.059% to 1.021%. Headline inflation is still trending lower though than the ECB forecast in June, just adding to growing expectations for a very dovish ECB announcement in September.”