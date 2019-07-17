Eurozone: Headline CPI revised higher to 1.3% in June - TDS

Analysts at TD Securities note that the Eurozone’s headline CPI was unexpectedly revised a tick higher to 1.3% y/y in June, although core CPI was unchanged from the initial print at 1.1%.
Key Quotes
“This is unlikely to alter the ECB's thinking all that much heading into next week's meeting, as it's not like it really changes the trajectory for core inflation. But at the margin, it does reduce the urgency to act and gives us a bit more confidence that next week will just see a change/strengthening in forward guidance, and not an outright rate cut.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends the recovery above 1.1200
The EUR/USD recovery gains traction above the 1.12 handle, in the wake of upbeat Eurozone final CPI data and a fresh round of US dollar selling across the board. Focus now shifts towards the US housing data.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2400 post-UK CPI
The latest recovery in the GBP/USD pair seems to lack follow-through, as the price struggles around the 1.24 handle amid in-line with estimates UK CPI figures and looming Hard Brexit concerns.
USD/JPY consolidates in a range, comfortably above 108.00 handle
Reviving safe-haven demand underpins JPY and exerts some pressure. Renewed weakness in the US bond yields further weighed on the USD. The downside remains limited amid tempered Fed rate cut expectations.
Gold clings to 21-DMA amid less active markets
Gold carries the 3-week old lower high formation forward as it clings to 21-day moving average (DMA) during Wednesday’s less active market hours ahead of the European session. Lack of major data/news during the Asian session limits market moves.
Forex Today: US dollar corrects, US-Japan eye a trade deal, and Bitcoin bounces
US dollar reverses a part of Tuesday’s US retail sales data-led rally. US-Japan are working towards a trade deal by September. Bitcoin recovers, but remains below the 10k mark.