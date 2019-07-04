Tim Riddell, analyst at Westpac, points out that the protracted nomination of replacements for key EU roles (vacant in late-Oct) has finally concluded.
Key Quotes
“Risk over ratifying German von der Leyen as European Commission president persists, but should be minimal, while other roles are almost assured. The surprise for markets has been Christine Lagarde’s nomination to replace Draghi as ECB president. Her broad political and legal background and negotiating skills are not minor issues.”
“At Sintra, Draghi effectively reopened ECB’s “whatever it takes” stance and markets are now geared for more easing that may include a looser form of their APP. Additionally, the newly elected and less staunchly centre-right EU Parliament may also be less rigid on EU fiscal stances.”
“A former politician, with acute understanding of fiscal negotiations, as ECB president might finally be able to unlock structural and fiscal support to balance monetary stimulus. It may be too early to call for such a shift. However, might the EC dropping disciplinary action against Italy over their current budget suggest a more lenient EC?”
“EUR/USD has remained within a 1.11-1.16 range since Sep 2018, but could a shift in perceptions towards EC and EU politics lift EUR into the upper half of its range?”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends downfall toward 1.1200 as US NFP smashes expectations
EUR/USD is falling toward 1.1200 – the lowest in two weeks – after the US reported a gain of 224K Non-Farm Payrolls, better than expected.
GBP/USD crashes below 1.2500 to lowest since January
GBP/USD is trading 1.2500 as the US Non-Farm Payrolls report has shown a robust increase of 224K positions in June, better than expected. It is at the lowest since January when it hit 1.2445.
USD/JPY spikes to session tops in reaction to upbeat headline NFP print
The US economy added 224K jobs in June; unemployment rate ticks higher to 3.7%. Stable wage growth data remained supportive of the pair’s intraday up-move. A slight deterioration in risk sentiment/Fed rate cut bets might cap any strong gains.
Gold plummets below $1400 as greenback gathers strength on upbeat NFP data
The XAU/USD pair came under strong bearish pressure in the last hour and dropped below the critical $1400 mark. As of writing, the troy ounce of the precious metal was down 1.4%, or nearly $20, on the day at near $1395.
NFP Quick Analysis: Time for USD bulls to enjoy the fireworks – the Fed's cut may be a one-off
The US economy has gained 224K positions in June, much better than expected. Despite a minor miss in wages, the Federal Reserve has reasons to be cheerful. The greenback may extend its gains as the odds of an easing cycle diminishes.