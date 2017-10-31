Eurozone growth seen at 0.5% q/q in Q3 - HSBC

Eurozone growth seen at 0.5% q/q in Q3 - HSBCBy Dhwani Mehta
Analysts at HSBC offer their thoughts on what to expect from the Eurozone flash Q3 GDP data due on the cards later today at 10 GMT.
Key Quotes:
“Throughout Q3, survey data have been pointing to a continuation of the solid growth momentum in the Eurozone.
According to the survey provider, the composite PMIs were consistent with quarterly growth on 0.7% q-o-q in Q3. We think this might be slightly optimistic and see Eurozone growth at 0.5% q-o-q in Q3, corresponding to an annual growth rate of 2.3%.
However, the strong industrial production print in August (1.4% m-o-m) - if confirmed in September - could add 0.2-0.3pp to the quarterly growth rate, indicating a clear upside risk to our forecast.”
