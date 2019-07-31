Rabobank analysts note that the Eurozone growth has slowed down to 0.2% q/q in 2019Q2 (down from 0.4% q/q in 2019Q1).

Key Quotes

“Quarterly growth figures also slid in three out of the four Eurozone’s largest economies: Italy (0.0%), Spain (0.5%) and France (0.2%).”

“Survey data indicates that growth in Q3 is unlikely to pick up.”

“Overall, we expect the Eurozone to grow by 1.3% y/y in 2019, but risks are to the downside.”