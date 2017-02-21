Eurozone: Focus on PMI figures today – Danske Bank

In the euro area, PMI figures from Germany, France and the euro area are due out and will garner maximum investors’ attention suggests analysts at Danske Bank.

Key Quotes

“Overall, we expect PMIs to see a downward correction in line with the fall across other survey indicators (IFO and ZEW expectations). In manufacturing, recent months have shown an increase in output, but the order-inventory balance indicator has weakened and points to a downward correction in manufacturing PMI. In service, we also expect a decline in line with the other survey indicators. Still, even with the expected decline in February, PMIs remain at solid levels.”