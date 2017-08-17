Eurozone: Focus on ECB minutes – TDS

Analysts at TDS suggest that with the only significant data release today being the final release of Eurozone July HICP, the focus will be on the minutes from the ECB’s 20 July meeting.

Key Quotes

“With little new information from the ECB at that meeting, one thing will be watching for is any conversation around tighter financial conditions, and how the ECB views the move higher in European rates and especially the EUR. So far the ECB hasn’t shown any obvious sign of discomfort with the EUR’s run higher, but markets will want to know where the ECB’s line in the sand lies.”