Eurozone flash Manufacturing PMI comes in at 55.5 for December; EUR/USD reclaims 1.2200

Eurozone flash manufacturing PMI arrives at 55.5 for December vs. 53 expected.

The Services PMI climbed to 47.3 for December as against 41.9 anticipated.

According to the preliminary report from IHS/Markit research, Eurozone business activity came close to stabilising in December as stronger manufacturing output growth helped to counter a further drop in service sector activity. In fact, the Eurozone manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) jumped to a 31-month high level of 55.5 during the reported month, up from 53.8 in November. Adding to this, the Services PMI climbed to a three-month high level of 47.3 in December.

The upbeat data provided an additional boost to the shared currency and pushed the EUR/USD pair further beyond the 1.2200 mark for the first time since April 2018.