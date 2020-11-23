Eurozone flash Manufacturing PMI comes in at 53.6 for November; EUR/USD clings to gains

- Eurozone flash manufacturing PMI arrives at 53.6 for November vs. 53.1 expected.
- The region's Services PMI dropped to 41.3 for November as against 42.5 anticipated.
According to the preliminary report from IHS/Markit research, Eurozone business activity fell sharply in November as countries introduced more aggressive measures. In fact, the Eurozone manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) fell to a three-month low level of 53.6 during the reported month, down from 548 in October. Adding to this, the Services PMI dropped to a six-month low level of 41.3 in November.
The shared currency, however, seemed rather unaffected by dismal readings, with the EUR/USD pair holding on to its daily gains near the top end of its daily trading range, around the 1.1875-80 region.
