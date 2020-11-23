Eurozone flash Manufacturing PMI comes in at 53.6 for November; EUR/USD clings to gains

Eurozone flash manufacturing PMI arrives at 53.6 for November vs. 53.1 expected.

The region's Services PMI dropped to 41.3 for November as against 42.5 anticipated.

According to the preliminary report from IHS/Markit research, Eurozone business activity fell sharply in November as countries introduced more aggressive measures. In fact, the Eurozone manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) fell to a three-month low level of 53.6 during the reported month, down from 548 in October. Adding to this, the Services PMI dropped to a six-month low level of 41.3 in November.

The shared currency, however, seemed rather unaffected by dismal readings, with the EUR/USD pair holding on to its daily gains near the top end of its daily trading range, around the 1.1875-80 region.