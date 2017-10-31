Eurozone flash CPI to fall in October - HSBC

Eurozone flash CPI to fall in October - HSBCBy Dhwani Mehta
In the view of analysts at HSBC, the Eurozone headline inflation is expected to fall in the month of October.
Key Quotes:
“The headline Eurozone inflation rate came in at 1.5% y-o-y for the second month in a row in September. Core and services inflation, however, fell back by 0.1pp to 1.1% and 1.5% y-o-y respectively, as the spike in tourism-related services prices started to fade.
Energy inflation was relatively stable, despite the sharp monthly rise in pump prices (+1.8%) on the back of rising oil prices. We expect headline inflation to fall to 1.4% y-o-y in October and continue to fall later in the year due to the base effects of energy. Core inflation should remain at 1.1% y-o-y.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.