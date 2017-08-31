Eurozone flash CPI rises above expectations in August

According to Eurostat’s flash reading of Eurozone CPI report, the annual reading came in at 1.5% in August, bettering consensus forecast of 1.4% and 1.3% last. Meanwhile, the core figures remained unchanged at 1.3% in the reported month, beating expectations of a 1.2% reading.

Separately, the unemployment rate in the 19-nations bloc held steady at 9.1% in the month of July, matching estimates.