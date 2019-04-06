Eurozone flash CPI eases to 1.2% y/y in May, misses estimates (EUR unmoved)

According to Eurostat’s flash reading of Eurozone CPI report, the annual reading came in at 1.2% in May, missing expectations of 1.3% and 1.7% previous.

Meanwhile, the core figures also dropped to 0.8% in the reported month when compared to 0.9% expectations and 1.3% previous.

Key Details (via Eurostat):

“Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, energy is expected to have the highest annual rate in May (3.8%, compared with 5.3% in April), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (1.6%, compared with 1.5% in April), services (1.1%, compared with 1.9% in April) and non-energy industrial goods (0.3%, compared with 0.2% in April).”

The Eurozone inflation report comes a couple of days after the German Prelim CPI data was released, which showed that the German consumer price inflation accelerated by only 1.4% and remained well below the European Central Bank’s (ECB) rate target of just under 2 percent for the Eurozone as a whole.

Separately, Eurozone April unemployment rate was reported that arrived at 7.6% vs. 7.7% expected and 7.7% last.