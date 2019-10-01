Eurozone Flash CPI eases to 0.9% y/y in Sept, misses estimates (EUR/USD unfazed)

According to Eurostat’s flash reading of Eurozone CPI report, the annual reading came in at 0.9% in September, missing expectations of 1.0% and down from 1.0% previous.

Meanwhile, the core figure arrived at 1.0% in the reported month when compared to 1.0% expectations and 0.9% previous.

Key Details (via Eurostat):

“Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, food, alcohol & tobacco is expected to have the highest annual rate in September (1.6%, compared with 2.1% in August), followed by services (1.5%, compared with 1.3% in August), non-energy industrial goods (0.3%, stable compared with August) and energy (-1.8%, compared with -0.6% in August).”

The Eurozone inflation report comes a day after the German Prelim CPI data was released, which showed that the German consumer price inflation accelerated by 1.2% and remained well below the European Central Bank’s (ECB) rate target of just under 2 percent for the Eurozone as a whole.

The common currency ignored the softer-than-expected Eurozone CPI report for September, with EUR/USD keeping its bearish momentum intact below 1.0900 amid unabated US dollar buying across the board.