According to Eurostat’s flash reading of Eurozone CPI report, the annual reading came in at 1.8% in Jan, higher than the consensus forecast of 1.6% and 1.1% last. While, the core figures remained flat at 0.9%, matching market expectations.

Separately, Eurozone Q4 GDP flash came in at +0.5% q/q, as widely expected, as compared to the previous +0.4% (revised higher).