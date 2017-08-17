Eurozone flash Core CPI y/y ticks higher in July

According to Eurostat’s final reading of Eurozone CPI report, the annual reading came in unchanged 1.3% in July, matching the flash reading. While, the core figures ticked higher, coming in at 1.3% in July versus 1.2% expected and 1.2% booked in June.

Separately, the Eurozone July trade surplus expanded to EUR 22.3 billion versus EUR 20.4 billion expected and EUR 19.7 billion previous.