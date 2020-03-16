Eurozone finmins agree fiscal boost worth 1% of GDP to fight effects of coronavirus epidemic

Following up on the videoconference on 10 March 2020 between European Council Members, as well as the ECB President, the Eurogroup President and the High Representative, the Eurogroup held an in-depth discussion today, together with non-Euro Area Members, on how to respond to the extraordinary human and economic crisis caused by the Corona virus.
"We will take whatever further coordinated and decisive policy action is necessary, including fiscal measures, to support growth and employment," – Statement on COVID-19 economic policy response
An EU official says that the eurozone finance minters agree with a fiscal boost worth 1% Gross Domestic Produce to fight effects of coronavirus epidemic.
Key notes
- German economy minister, Altmaier: Berlin ready to take on new debt if necessary to cushion economic impact of coronavirus, according to Reuters news.
- EU Commission says offered up to €80 million in financial support to Germany's Curevac to scale up development and production of a vaccine against the coronavirus in Europe.
- EU Commission says president Von Der Leyen and commissioner for innovation Gabriel discussed with the Urevac management via videoconference.
- EU Commission says support for Curevac would come in form of an EU guarantee of a currently assessed EIB loan.
- EU commission says president Von Der Leyen says I am proud that we have leading companies like Curevac in the EU. Their home is here. But their vaccines will benefit everyone, in Europe and beyond.
- French finance ministry source says 300 bln euro loan guarantee plan will be submitted to parliament in coming weeks but will be retroactive.
- Italian FinMin Gualtieri: ECB’s Lagarde told EZ Ministers she was ready to do all that was needed to avoid fragmentation of Euro area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD settles at 1.1170 despite risk-off led
The EUR/USD pair closed the day with gains in the 1.1170 price zone, despite the greenback appreciated sharply against most rivals. Wall Street had another Black Monday despite Fed’s massive stimulus measures.
GBP/USD nears 1.22 as dollar demand resurged
A risk-averse environment favours the greenback against its UK rival. COVID-19 deaths in the kingdom jump in last 24-hours, with no new measures announced by the government.
Global central banks take decisive action to battle coronavirus
Following the Federal Reserve's decision to drastically lower its policy rate by 100 basis points while launching a massive $700 billion QE program, other central banks have stepped up to the plate to negate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
Gold trims losses and rises back above $1500
Gold prices staged a recovery during the American session by rising from than $50 from the bottom. It recovered ground as Wall Street moved off lows.
WTI collapses to the $29.00 region, 2020 lows in sight
Prices of the West Texas Intermediate have started the week on a much weaker tone and are holding on around the $29.00 mark per barrel at the time of writing - down nearly 12% for the day.