Eurozone finmins agree fiscal boost worth 1% of GDP to fight effects of coronavirus epidemic

Following up on the videoconference on 10 March 2020 between European Council Members, as well as the ECB President, the Eurogroup President and the High Representative, the Eurogroup held an in-depth discussion today, together with non-Euro Area Members, on how to respond to the extraordinary human and economic crisis caused by the Corona virus.

"We will take whatever further coordinated and decisive policy action is necessary, including fiscal measures, to support growth and employment," – Statement on COVID-19 economic policy response

An EU official says that the eurozone finance minters agree with a fiscal boost worth 1% Gross Domestic Produce to fight effects of coronavirus epidemic.

