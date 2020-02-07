Eurozone finance ministers reach preliminary agreement to increase spending – Reuters

Eurozone finance ministers have reached a preliminary agreement to boost spending if downside risks materialise, Reuters reported on Friday, citing three EU officials.

"If downside risks were to materialise, fiscal responses should be differentiated, aiming for a more supportive stance at the aggregate level," the draft text read according to an official who had access to it, per Reuters.

The agreement is expected to be formalised at a meeting in Brussels on February 17th.

EUR/USD reaction

This headline failed to help the shared currency recover its losses. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was down 0.18% on the day at 1.0960.