Eurozone final GDP stays unchanged at 0% QoQ in Q4, as expected

Share:

​​​​​ The Eurozone economy showed no growth in the fourth quarter, as expected.

EUR/USD consolidates weekly gains below 1.0950 on the Eurozone GDP data.

The Eurozone economy showed no growth in the fourth quarter of 2023, the final estimate published by Eurostat confirmed on Friday.

On a quarterly basis, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the old continent arrived at 0% in the three months to December of last year. The preliminary figure showed no growth during the reported period. The reading matched the market expectations.

On an annual basis, the bloc’s GDP expanded by 0.1%, at the same pace as that seen in the first reading, in line with the market forecast.

Eurozone’s Final Employment Change for Q4 came in at 0.3% and 1.2% on a quarterly and yearly basis respectively.

Market reaction

The Euro is unaffected by the Eurozone data, with EUR/USD keeping its range at around 1.0935, at the time of writing.