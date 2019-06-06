Eurozone final GDP arrives at 1.2% y/y in Q1, confirms flash estimate

The final reading of the Eurozone first quarter GDP confirmed the sluggishness in the economy, the latest report published by Eurostat showed on Thursday.

The Eurozone economy expanded by 0.4% on quarter in the three months to March of 2019, matching the previous readout and the expectations, the third estimate showed.

On an annualized basis, the bloc’s GDP figure arrived at 1.2%, confirming the previous 1.2% reading while matching the expectations of 1.2%.