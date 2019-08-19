According to Eurostat’s final reading of the Eurozone CPI report, the consumer prices came in at 1.0% on a yearly basis, missing the flash estimate of 1.1%. While the core figures rose 0.9% versus 0.9% previous.

On a monthly basis, the bloc’s CPI figure for July dropped 0.5% versus -0.4% expectations and +0.2% previous. while the core CPI numbers arrived at -0.6% versus +0.3% expected and -0.6% last.

Key Details (via Eurostat):

“The lowest annual rates were registered in Portugal (-0.7%), Cyprus (0.1%) and Italy (0.3%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Romania (4.1%), Hungary (3.3%), Latvia and Slovakia (both 3.0%). Compared with June, annual inflation fell in fifteen Member States, remained stable in two and rose in eleven.

In July, the highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from services (+0.53 percentage points, pp), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.37 pp), non-energy industrial goods (+0.08 pp) and energy (+0.05 pp).”

The negative Eurozone inflation data failed to deter the EUR bulls, as they look to extend their gradual advance above the 1.11 handle vs. the greenback.