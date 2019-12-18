Eurozone final CPI drops 0.3% MoM in November, meets estimates - EUR unfazed

According to Eurostat’s final reading of the Eurozone CPI report, the consumer prices came in at +1.0% on a yearly basis, matching the flash estimate of +1.0%. While the core figures rose 1.3% versus +1.3% previous.

On a monthly basis, the bloc’s CPI figure for Nov dropped 0.3% versus -0.3% expectations and +0.1% previous while the core CPI numbers arrived at -0.5% versus -0.5% expected and -0.5% last.

Key Details (via Eurostat):

“The lowest annual rates were registered in Italy, Portugal (both 0.2%) and Belgium (0.4%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Romania (3.8%), Hungary (3.4%), Slovakia (3.2%) and Czechia (3.0%). Compared with October, annual inflation fell in five Member States, remained stable in two and rose in twenty.

In November, the highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from services (+0.82 percentage points, pp), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.37 pp), non-energy industrial goods (+0.10 pp) and energy (-0.33 pp).”

The in-line with estimates Eurozone inflation data failed to inspire the EUR bulls, as the shared currency keeps its range below 1.1150 vs. the greenback for the fourth straight session.