Eurozone final CPI beats estimates with 0.2% MoM in October, EUR/USD stays below 1.19

Eurozone inflation arrives at -0.3% YoY in October.

Monthly CPI in the bloc rises by 0.2% in October.

EUR/USD keeps its range below 1.1900 on the data release.

According to Eurostat’s final reading of the Eurozone CPI report for October, the consumer prices came in at -0.3% on a yearly basis, meeting the flash estimate of -0.3% and -0.3% expectations. While the core figures rose by 0.2% versus +0.2% previous and +0.2% expectations.

On a monthly basis, the bloc’s CPI figure for October accelerated by 0.2% versus 0.1% expectations and 0.1% previous while the core CPI numbers arrived at 0.1% versus 0.2% expected and -0.1% last.

Key details (via Eurostat):

“The lowest annual rates were registered in Greece (-2.0%), Estonia (-1.7%) and Ireland (-1.5%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Poland (3.8%), Hungary (3.0%) and Czechia (2.9%). Compared with September, annual inflation fell in fifteen Member States, remained stable in two and rose in ten.”

“In October, the highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.38 percentage points, pp), followed by services (+0.19 pp), non-energy industrial goods (-0.03 pp) and energy (-0.81 pp).”

FX implications:

EUR/USD holds the higher ground but remains below 1.1900 on the Eurozone inflation release.

The spot was last seen trading at 1.1885, up 0.20% on a daily basis.