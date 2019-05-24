Eurozone: Export weakness impacting domestic economy – ABN AMRO

Nick Kounis, head of financial markets research at ABN AMRO, points out that two bellwether business surveys – the PMIs and Germany’s Ifo – provided mixed news about the eurozone economy in May.
Key Quotes
“To start with the good news, it looks as if manufacturing and exports are bottoming out, following the sharp deterioration in momentum over the last few months. The bad news is that there are signs that the weakness in external sector is having an adverse impact on the domestic economy.”
“The eurozone composite PMI edged up to 51.6 in May from 51.5 in April, a level consistent with economy stuck in sluggish growth territory (GDP growth in the 0.1-0.2% region). This supports our views that the acceleration in the official GDP growth data seen in Q1 is unlikely to be sustained.”
“The bad news is that the service sector PMI dropped (to 52.5 in May from 52.8 in April), while the slowdown in new business in that sector fell more noticeably (51.6 from 52.9).”
“Germany’s Ifo business climate indicator seemed to confirm these trends. The overall indicator dropped (to 97.9 from 99.2), driven by a sharp fall in current conditions, though the expectations index – a better indicator for GDP growth – stabilised. The sector breakdown showed manufacturing stable at low levels, but the services index fell to the lowest level since November 2014.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD extends gains to 1.1200 on sliding US yields, weak data
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1200, in the wake of the European session as US yields continue falling. The European Parliament elections are in play. US durable goods fell short of expectations with -2.1%.
GBP/USD off the highs as May announces stepping down on June 7th
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700 after a quick rise to the upside as UK PM Theresa May announced she will step down on June 7th with Boris Johnson set to take over.
USD/JPY: Greenback undecided where to go next after Thursday’s drop
USD/JPY is consolidating the losses seen this Thursday as the greenback is on the back foot across the board. The market is in a tight range and it can essentially break in either direction. Bulls want to break above 109.75 while bears need to overcome 109.50 support.
The market may surprise on the upside in the next few hours with BTC/USD topping $8,250
We reach the end of a week can be characterized as a week of transition. After the strongly bullish days of the beginning of the month, cryptos have reached critical levels of resistance...
Gold: Bullish flag pattern spotted on 1-hourly chart
The lower end of the descending trend-channel coincides with 200-hour EMA support and should act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders.