Eurozone: Expect little change in Flash CPI data this week - BBH

The ECB announcement of "less for longer" regarding its asset purchases, while keeping all of its other unorthodox measures, steals the thunder for this week’s Eurozone Flash CPI report, according to analysts at BBH.

Key Quotes

“Perhaps more accurately, it raises the bar to what constitutes a surprise. The market expects little change in CPI. In September, the headline rose 1.5% year-over-year, while the core rate was up 1.1%.”

“Market Impact: Headline risk, but little implication in terms of policy. The market may be more sensitive to a stronger core than headline CPI.”