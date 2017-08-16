Eurozone: Expect confirmation that the economy grew 0.6% in 2Q17 - ING

Eurozone: Expect confirmation that the economy grew 0.6% in 2Q17 - INGBy Sandeep Kanihama
Viraj Patel, Analyst at ING, suggests that ahead of the ECB minutes tomorrow, we get the second release for 2Q EZ GDP today which will be the key economic release for today’s European session.
Key Quotes
“Our economists are looking for an unchanged 0.6% QoQ release, with the 1Q figure revised higher (as we saw yesterday with the German GDP data). This all points towards annual 2017 EZ GDP growth coming in higher than our current 2% estimate. Stronger GDP data may fuel the markets hawkish ECB sentiment.”
