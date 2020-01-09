Eurozone: Ending the year on mixed signals – Danske Bank

In view of analysts at Danske Bank, with the sealing of a phase one deal between the US and China and progress on the Brexit front, two notable downside risks for the euro area growth outlook have been cleared.
Key Quotes
“December PMIs marked a disappointing finish to 2019 for the economy, with the manufacturing index falling back to 46.3 from 46.9 in the previous month. While disruptions and strikes on the back of the pension reform dented industrial activity in France, PMIs also showed that Germany is not yet out of the woods. Although the industrial recession has eased - not least due to the improved export outlook - it has yet to turn the corner and manufacturers continue to reassess staff levels. Rays of light still glimmer on the services front, where activity rebounded, but overall we expect only meagre growth of 0.2-0.3% q/q in the coming quarters for the euro area.”
“The December ECB meeting brought little news in terms of policy actions. Still, at her first press conference, President Lagarde confirmed that clouds over the economic outlook have lifted and that the long-awaited monetary strategy review will start in January and is intended to be concluded by end-2020.”
“The dark inflation clouds brightened a bit more in December as core inflation stayed broadly unchanged at 1.3% and headline inflation rose to an eight-month high of 1.34% helped by a rebound in energy prices. For the ECB it is encouraging news that the core inflation pick-up finally shows some resilience in light of high wage growth. This strengthens the case for a less dovish tone at the January meeting. However, with goods price inflation still depressed, we remain doubtful about a material change in the core inflation dynamics in 2020 that could get the ECB back into tightening mode.”
“As the grand coalition in Germany remains on shaky ground under the new SPD leadership and a coalition rift in Italy over yet another bank rescue (Banca Popolare die Bari) and upcoming regional elections in Emilia-Romagna cannot be written off, European politics should be entering into an eventful 2020.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is the German Industrial Production and how could it affect EUR/USD?
EUR/USD consolidates the tepid bounce from two-week lows of 1.1104 reached in early Asia ahead of the German data. Germany’s Industrial Production is unlikely to see any positive surprise in November, as suggested by the lead indicators.
GBP/USD benefits from Brexit optimism ahead of Carney’s speech
GBP/USD stays mildly positive within a choppy range around 1.3100 while heading into the London open on Thursday. Traders will now focus on the BOE Governor’s remarks for fresh direction.
China CPI, Asian currencies and Gold bulls
China's CPI inflation leveled out in December coming in under market expectations of +4.7%, with pork prices mostly stable. Although January inflation is likely to accelerate due to the Chinese New Year effect ...
WTI: Fails to extend the bounce off 200-bar SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci
WTI seesaws around $60.10/15 during early Thursday. The black gold recently bounced off 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of November 29 low to Wednesday’s high as well as cleared 200-bar SMA.
USD/JPY struggles to stretch the recovery above 109.25/30
USD/JPY holds onto recovery gains from Wednesday while trading near 109.20 in Thursday's Asian session. The pair struggles to extend the upside as the US Treasury yields drop back in the red zone.