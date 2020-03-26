Eurozone: Each family member is taking care of its own interests – HSBC

FX market could see heightened risk of large EUR tensions as the glue holding the EUR family together is tested, in the opinion of analysts at HSBC Group.
Key quotes
“Combination of cyclical pressures and a nation-centric political response risks exposing some of the structural frailties of the EUR project.”
“Fiscal tensions could become acutely evident in 2021 as countries are forced to rectify this year’s tolerated fiscal largesse.”
“The EUR will likely face some temporary pressure as the market prices in a discount for a higher probability of a EUR break-up amid the strains of COVID-19.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
