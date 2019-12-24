Eurozone: Dropping consumer confidence of the region – ING

Bert Colijn, senior economist at ING, points out that Eurozone’s consumer confidence dropped from -7.2 to -8.1 in December as cautious upbeat sentiment about the phase one trade deal has yet to reach the masses.
“Eurozone indicators have been a mixed bag in the fourth quarter. Some signs of a bottoming out in business activity have been taken as an encouraging sign for growth, but the downtick in the manufacturing PMI and today’s weak consumer confidence reading suggest that weak growth for the winter months is a realistic base case to work with.”
“As inflation remains moderate and incomes continue to rise at a decent pace, growth of real household incomes should provide some tailwind to spending at this time, but continued economic uncertainty still weighs on consumer confidence for now. This means that consumer spending can be expected to remain modest at best in the months ahead. This fits our view of GDP growth at a snail’s pace in 4Q19 and 1Q20.”
EUR/USD extends consolidation below 1.1100 in pre-Xmas thin conditions
EUR/USD is lacking directional bias, as it extends the Asian consolidative mode below 1.1100 into early European trading, with little of relevance on the cards amid X-mas Eve thin market conditions.
GBP/USD eases towards 1.2900 on fresh USD demand
GBP/USD turns south towards the 1.29 handle after fears of hard Brexit and resurgent US dollar demand capped the tepid bounce just below 1.2950 amid quiet trading.
Forex Today: Gold outshines amid trade deal woes in X-mas Eve markets
Holiday-thinned quiet trading prevailed in Asia, with the same likely to extend in Europe, as all major European markets are closed in observance of Christmas Eve.
Thin volume ahead of the Christmas Break
Financial markets were broadly steady, although some caution still lingers amid thin liquidity as the year-end approaches.
USD/JPY: Choppy between 100/200-HMA
USD/JPY trades around 109.40 ahead of Tuesday’s European session. The pair has been choppy between the 100 and 200-Hour Simple Moving Averages (HMAs) off-late.