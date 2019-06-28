Analysts at TD Securities see downside risks to today's Eurozone inflation print, although are perhaps a bit less confident in the forecast after the German downside that they were looking for yesterday failed to materialise.

Key Quotes

“Spanish inflation was lower than expected though yesterday, so there still may be some weakness lurking. We look for core inflation to come in at 0.9% y/y for June (mkt 1.0%) and HICP at 1.1% y/y (mkt 1.2%).”