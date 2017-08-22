Eurozone: Downside risk to ZEW data - TDS

Analysts at TDS see downside risk to today’s ZEW data, as the strength in the EUR may finally be at the point where it starts to raise concerns about German exporters.

Key Quotes

“We look for expectations to slip from 17.5 to 14.0 in August, slightly below consensus of 15.0. Today we also hear from the first ECB speaker in a few weeks, with Constancio speaking at a conference on “Inequality and the Distributional Impact of Macroeconomic Policies.”