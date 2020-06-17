Eurozone CPI falls 0.1% MoM in May – EUR/USD holds steady near 1.1260

Eurozone annual inflation arrives at +0.1% in May.

Monthly inflation in the bloc dips by 0.1% in May.

EUR/USD holds flat, around 1.1260 after the release.

According to Eurostat’s final reading of the Eurozone CPI report for May, the consumer prices held steady at +0.1% on a yearly basis, matching the flash estimate and consensus estimates. Meanwhile, the core figures also matched market expectations and rose by 0.9% YoY during the reported month.

On a monthly basis, the bloc’s CPI figure for May declined by 0.1% as against a 0.3% rise recorded in the previous month and the core CPI numbers remained flat.

The data did little to influence the shared currency or provide any meaningful impetus to the EUR/USD pair, which was last seen trading in the neutral territory just above mid-1.1200s.