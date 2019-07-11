Analysts at TD Securities suggest that it’s a quiet day for data with just the final prints for German and French June CPI.

Key Quotes

“We do have a speech from Coeuré at 11:15 BST as well as the minutes from the last ECB meeting at 12:30 BST, which could be interesting. Markets will be watching closely for more information into exactly what exactly the ECB needs to see in order to implement further easing, as well as which measures it may take. We continue to look for a change in forward guidance in July, followed by 10bps depo rate cuts in both Sept and Dec.”