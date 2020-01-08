Eurozone core inflation to move lower more sustainably in 2020 – ABN AMRO

"The flash estimate for eurozone inflation in December showed that headline HICP inflation increased to 1.3% yoy, up from 1.0% in November," noted ABN AMRO senior economist Aline Schuiling.
Key quotes
"The break-down in main components reveals that the jump was entirely due to energy price inflation, which increased to 0.2% in December, up from -3.2% the month before. We see some further upward pressure on headline inflation in the next month or two as recent oil price rises feed through, but it should fall back thereafter."
"Meanwhile, core inflation stabilised at 1.3% in December, with the inflation rate of non-energy industrial goods stable at 0.4% and services price inflation edging lower to 1.8% from 1.9%."
"Looking further ahead, we think that core inflation will move lower more sustainably in the course of this year. Underlying inflationary pressures should ease because growth in the eurozone economy has slowed down to levels somewhat below the trend rate since the start 2018 and we expect growth to remain subdued in the first half of 2020. Moreover, the weakness in the global economy should weigh on prices of non-energy industrial goods."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near its daily lows after Trump’s speech
US President Trump made a statement on the latest developments on the Middle-East, pouring some cold water on a possible escalation. EUR/USD trades near its daily lows just above 1.1100.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3100 ahead of Brexit news
The GBP/USD pair seems to have found some stability in the 1.3100 price zone, as the market waits for the UK Parliament to vote on PM Johnson’s Withdrawal Agreement Bill this Thursday.
USD/JPY soars to 109.00 on relief
Safe-haven assets are on the loose with the USD/JPY pair up to 109.00 after the US President said Iran appears to be standing down, announced more sanctions on the country, but no other retaliation.
WTI plummets below $60 following US Pres. Trump's remarks on Iran conflict
Crude oil prices came under heavy selling pressure in the last hour after US President Donald Trump took the high road in US-Iran conflict. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at $59.90, losing 4.4% on a daily basis.
USD/JPY soars to 109.00 on relief
Safe-haven assets are on the loose with the USD/JPY pair up to 109.00 after the US President said Iran appears to be standing down, announced more sanctions on the country, but no other retaliation.