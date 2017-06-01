Eurozone consumer confidence survey to improve further - SocGen

Research Team at Societe Generale note that the Eurozone consumer confidence index rose to its highest level since April 2015 in the preliminary estimate before Christmas.

Key Quotes

“The pace of improvement may be slightly more subdued in the other components but there will likely be an increase in the overall economic confidence index. Our forecast of 106.7 would be consistent with GDP growth of 0.7% qoq in 4Q (we look for 0.4% qoq). The EC confidence numbers have been higher than the PMIs over recent years on a standardised basis.”