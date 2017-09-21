Eurozone consumer confidence and Norges Bank meet in focus today – Danske Bank

Eurozone consumer confidence and Norges Bank meet in focus today – Danske BankBy Sandeep Kanihama
In view of analysts at Danske Bank, Eurozone consumer confidence and Norges Bank meeting are amongst the key market moving economic events for today.
Key Quotes
“In the Scandi markets, today's key event is the Norges Bank meeting, where we share the consensus view that Norges Bank will not touch interest rates. The minutes from the Riksbank's September meeting are also due out.”
“In the euro area, consumer confidence data for September is due out. Wage growth has started to pick up in Q2, but as inflation has also increased since 2016, real wage growth remains low and could act as a drag on consumer confidence. We expect a small decrease in confidence to -1.6 in September.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.