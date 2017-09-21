Eurozone consumer confidence and Norges Bank meet in focus today – Danske Bank

In view of analysts at Danske Bank, Eurozone consumer confidence and Norges Bank meeting are amongst the key market moving economic events for today.

Key Quotes

“In the Scandi markets, today's key event is the Norges Bank meeting, where we share the consensus view that Norges Bank will not touch interest rates. The minutes from the Riksbank's September meeting are also due out.”

“In the euro area, consumer confidence data for September is due out. Wage growth has started to pick up in Q2, but as inflation has also increased since 2016, real wage growth remains low and could act as a drag on consumer confidence. We expect a small decrease in confidence to -1.6 in September.”