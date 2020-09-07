Investor confidence in the Eurozone improved more-than-expected in September, the latest data published by the Sentix research group showed on Monday.

The gauge rises to -8.0 in September from -13.4 in August vs. a reading of -10.5 expected.

The current situation index rose to -33.0 from -41.3 in August, hitting its highest level since March. The expectations index for the bloc rose to 20.8 from 19.3 the previous month.

Sentix Chief Manfred Huebner said: “The recession has not yet been overcome. The way out of the recession is long and also for Germany investors doubt that the corona collapse can be completely compensated within one year."

About Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence

Among 1600 financial analysts and institutional investors, the Sentix Investor Confidence is a monthly survey that shows the market opinion about the current economic situation and the expectations for the next semester. The index, released by the Sentix GmbH, is composed by 36 different indicators. Usually, a higher reading is seen as positive for the Eurozone, which means positive, or bullish, for the Euro, While a lower number is seen negative or bearish for the unique currency.

FX implications

The shared currency is little changed on the upbeat Eurozone Sentix data, as EUR/USD holding steady below 1.1850.