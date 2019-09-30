Eurozone and German Unemployment data in focus – Danske Bank

Analysts at Danske Bank enlist key macro-economic releases due on the cards in the European session ahead.

Key Quotes:

“Today, we only have a few data releases. We get retail sales out of Norway and unemployment data for the euro area and Germany. The latter in particular will be interesting given the weakness we have seen in some parts of the German economy.

The focus is also on politics with the UK Conservative Party Conference taking place and the impeachment process of US President Trump. Also look out for any announcement on trade ahead of the trade negotiations next week.”