Eurozone and German Unemployment data in focus – Danske Bank

Analysts at Danske Bank enlist key macro-economic releases due on the cards in the European session ahead.
Key Quotes:
“Today, we only have a few data releases. We get retail sales out of Norway and unemployment data for the euro area and Germany. The latter in particular will be interesting given the weakness we have seen in some parts of the German economy.
The focus is also on politics with the UK Conservative Party Conference taking place and the impeachment process of US President Trump. Also look out for any announcement on trade ahead of the trade negotiations next week.”
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes at low ground ahead of German CPI
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0950, set to end the third quarter with a substantial loss. German retail sales rose by 0.5% in August as expected. Inflation figures are eyed.
GBP/USD on the back foot amid chaotic politics, ahead of GDP
GBP/USD is trading around 1.23, down. PM Johnson is under fire for alleged sexual misconduct as the opposition meets to discuss the next steps. UK GDP is set to confirm Q2 contraction.
USD/JPY trades with modest losses, below 108.00 handle
Mixed trade-related headlines benefitted the JPY’s safe-haven status and exerted some pressure. Subdued USD demand does little to impress bulls; stronger Chinese data helped limit the downside.
Gold: Eyes biggest monthly loss since August 2018
Gold is on track to report its biggest monthly loss since August 2018. The yellow metal is on the defensive with the daily chart reporting a bearish setup. That is the biggest monthly loss since August 2018. Back then, the yellow metal had dropped by 1.82%.
Forex Today: Trade uncertainty dominates markets, Boris Johnson in new trouble, China recovering
The market's mood has stabilized after a US official denied that the US will limit investor portfolio flows into China and the delisting of Chinese companies from US exchanges. However, the official has said it will not happen "for now."