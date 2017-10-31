Eurozone: All eyes on October inflation and Q3 GDP numbers - TDS

Eurozone: All eyes on October inflation and Q3 GDP numbers - TDSBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at TDS point out that we get data today at 10am for both Eurozone October inflation and Eurozone Q3 GDP and will be the key economic releases for today’s session.
Key Quotes
“For inflation, we had initially seen upside risks for the headline print, but after the substantial downside surprise in yesterday’s German data, are now looking for a softer print. We’re now in line with markets, looking for Eurozone inflation to slip from 1.5% to 1.4% y/y, with maybe a bit more downside coming from energy prices than we had thought after German energy prices were substantially weaker than we had expected. We still look for core CPI to remain unchanged at 1.1% y/y, in line with consensus.”
“For Q3 GDP we’re above consensus in looking for a 0.6% q/q gain (mkt 0.5%), and even a 0.7% print isn’t out of the question. Last week the ECB referred to the Eurozone’s “unabated growth momentum,” and we think that today’s GDP data will confirm that view. Lastly, the ECB’s Visco speaks at a 9:15am event for “World Saving Day.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.