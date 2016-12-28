European stocks waver in quiet trading

The stocks on the European bourses open mixed and now struggle to attempt gains amid a lack of fresh fundamental drivers and slowing volumes in a holiday-shortened pre-New Year week.

Moreover, markets remain cautious somewhat and keep a close eye on the Dow’s latest advance for next directional move. Additionally, lack-luster trading activity seen around the currency and bond markets provide little impetus to the region’s equities.

Meanwhile Germany's DAX 30 index trades modestly flat at 11,470 levels, the UK’s FTSE 100 index rises +0.28% to 7,087. Among the other indices, the French CAC 40 index trades -0.07% lower at 4,844, while the pan-European Euro Stoxx 50 index trades marginally lower near 3,275 points.