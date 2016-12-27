European stocks slightly higher post-Christmas, FTSE off

The European traders returned to markets after Christmas celebration over the weekend, and brought along cautiousness and uncertainty, which led to a mixed open on the European markets.

Subsequently, the European indices quickly returned to positive territory amid higher oil prices and treasury yields, which lifted market sentiment somewhat. However, further gains appear restricted, as slowing volumes and a lack of major economic as well as corporate news amid a holiday-thinned week, fail to provide any incentives to the traders.

London markets are still closed on Tuesday in observance of Christmas Day, while Germany's DAX 30 index trades +0.13% higher at 11,465 levels. Among the other indices, the French CAC 40 index gains +0.13% to trade around 4,846, while the pan-European Euro Stoxx 50 index trades modestly flat near 3,275 points.