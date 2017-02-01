European stocks rise on the first day of trading of 2017

On a low volume session, European stocks finished higher. Wall Street and UK markets remained closed.

In Germany, the DAX rose 1.0%, Spain’s Ibex 35 gained 0.72%, Italy’s MIB climbed 1.7% and in France the CAC 40 rose 0.40%. The euro Stoxx 50 gained 0.60% having the best start to a year since 2013. On Tuesday, UK markets and Wall Street will re-open.

Among currencies, the pound was the worst performer but the three European majors (EUR, GBP, and CHF) lost ground against the US dollar.