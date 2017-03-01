European stocks mostly higher as full markets return

The European stocks opened with a positive tone on the first full-fledged trading day of 2017, and extended previous gains tracking a stronger close on the Asian indices and almost 1% advance in the banking sector stocks.

However, the European stocks failed to sustain at higher levels and now retreat from near yearly highs, as investors were little impressed by upbeat UK manufacturing PMI and German jobs. While a renewed rally in oil prices also failed to lift the sentiment around the energy and resource sector stocks on the region’s indices.

Meanwhile Germany's DAX 30 index trades modestly flat at 11,595 levels, while the UK’s FTSE 100 index advances +0.40% to 7,169. Among other indices, the French CAC 40 index trades +0.47% higher at 4,900. The pan-European Euro Stoxx 50 index rises +0.35% higher at 3,315 points.

Markets now look forward to the German CPI report and US ISM manufacturing PMI data for fresh incentives.