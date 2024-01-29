European stocks mixed on Monday as markets look to earnings and ECB rate call

- Europe saw mixed results in equity indexes for the new trading week.
- Energies climb, but financials stumbled.
- ECB officials drive rate cut expectations to the forefront.
European equities spread on Monday as markets compare last week’s rate hold from the European Central Bank (ECB) mixes like water and oil with early rate-cut talk from ECB policymakers to spark headlines as the new trading week gets underway.
Momentum eased in European stocks on Monday after hitting multi-year highs on Friday, leaving investors to reconsider their positioning after banks and financials saw declines despite energy sector indexes marking in slight gains.
The ECB is firmly at the top of the rate hike cycle, and the central bank’s next move is well-telegraphed as a cut, and now all that’s left is for markets to negotiate the specifics of when the ECB will trim rates.
ECB’s Centeno: Should start cutting rates sooner rather than later
Money markets are fully priced in on a first 25 basis point rate cut from the ECB by May, with rate swaps expecting 149 basis points in overall rate cuts through the end of the year.
ECB officials landed on opposite sides of how fast rate cuts should come on Monday, further muddying the waters on rate cut expectations heading into the midyear.
ECB’s Kazimir: A rate cut in June is more probable than in April
European Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures are due on Tuesday, and investors will be looking for a rebound in Germany’s fourth quarter GDP while pan-European QoQ GDP is expected to stump in at -0.1%.
Germany’s DAX index slid 0.12% to close down nearly 20 points at €16,941.71, while London’s FTSE major equity index ended Monday nearly flat at 0.03% at £7,632.74, down 2.35 points.
France’s CAC40 gained 6.67 points to end up nearly a tenth of a percent at €7,640.81, while the pan-European STOXX600 index climbed one full point to close at €484.84, gaining 0.21%.
DAX technical outlook
Germany’s DAX saw an early decline to kick off the trading week, testing into near-term medians near €16,850.00 at the 50-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA).
A mid-day rebound kept the index trimmed into the day’s opening bids and Monday saw limited change to open the new trading week.
Despite Monday’s hesitancy, the DAX is well-bid into the top end, trading into all-time highs near the €17,000.00 and the index is set to close in the green for the third straight month.
DAX Hourly Chart
DAX Daily Chart
DAX
|Overview
|Today last price
|16926.38
|Today Daily Change
|11.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|16915.37
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|16644.68
|Daily SMA50
|16502.59
|Daily SMA100
|15887.51
|Daily SMA200
|15909.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|16948.91
|Previous Daily Low
|16832.29
|Previous Weekly High
|16948.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|16584.5
|Previous Monthly High
|16984.44
|Previous Monthly Low
|16229.16
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|16904.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|16876.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|16848.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16782.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16732.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|16965.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17015.48
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17082.04
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD attempts a decent recovery ahead of data
AUD/USD managed to start the week with a noticeable advance despite the generalized robust tone in the Greenback.
EUR/USD remains well depressed prior to Fed, data
EUR/USD intensified its bearish tone and broke below the 1.0800 support to print fresh seven-week lows ahead of key US events.
Gold erased early gains, holds above $2,000
Gold reversed its direction and declined below $2,030 after rising toward $2,040 earlier in the day. XAU/USD manages to stay in positive territory despite broad USD strength as it benefits from retreating US yields and escalating tensions in the Middle East.
WEN, JUP: Two altcoins are driving Solana price recovery
Solana (SOL) price is making a comeback, indicated by a developing V-shaped recovery after a 25% fall that began on January 18. However, this move north hinges on hype around two altcoins built atop the Solana blockchain, making it critical for traders to exercise caution.
WEN, JUP: Two altcoins are driving Solana price recovery
Solana (SOL) price is making a comeback, indicated by a developing V-shaped recovery after a 25% fall that began on January 18. However, this move north hinges on hype around two altcoins built atop the Solana blockchain, making it critical for traders to exercise caution.