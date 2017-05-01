European stocks little changed, FTSE hits record highs

The European stocks continue to waver between gains and losses as we head into mid-Europe, having opened Thursday on a weaker footing.

The FTSE 100 index hit another intraday record high above 7200 levels, as investors cheer upbeat UK services PMI reading, which rose to the highest level since July 2015. However, less hawkish FOMC minutes and increased nervousness ahead of the ECB accounts and US ADP data, keeps the trading activity largely subdued.

The downside remained capped amid higher resource and real-estate sector stocks, especially after Persimmon, the UK’s largest house-builder by market capitalization, was at jumped over 5. The company reported an 8% rise in its full-year revenue.

Meanwhile Germany's DAX 30 index trades -0.25% lower at 11,555 levels, while the UK’s FTSE 100 index trades -0.12% around 7,180. Among other indices, the French CAC 40 index drops -0.11% to 4,890. The pan-European Euro Stoxx 50 index trades almost unchanged at 3,310 points.