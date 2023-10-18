European Stock Market: Indices pare intraday losses, tracking corporate earnings

Share:

European markets receive pressure on higher Crude oil prices.

UK market displayed negative sentiment on elevated inflation in the country.

European STOXX 600 recovers the intraday losses; following the corporate earnings.

European stock markets started the day on a downturn, influenced by surging crude oil prices, increased tensions in the Middle East, and persistently high inflation in the UK.

At the time of writing, the FTSE 100 in the UK is marginally up by 0.06% at 7,680, while the European STOXX 600 remains positive at 449 points. The German DAX index has also seen a slight increase of 0.05% to 15,259.

However, the UK market has displayed a negative sentiment due to the ongoing elevated inflation, standing at 6.7% in September despite multiple interest rate hikes by the Bank of England.

European STOXX 600 recovers the intraday losses as the investors follow the corporate earnings and developments in the Middle East. Eurozone's inflation has remained stable at 4.5%, aligning with expectations. Earlier in the day, European markets experienced a slight dip

The European equities are under pressure, particularly in the mining sector, while insurance stocks are acting as a stabilizing force.

The CETOP experienced a marginal decline in the previous session following higher-than-expected US retail sales, raising concerns about potential further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Looks like Nexi is making headlines with a potential takeover bid causing quite a stir in the market. A 15% rally in shares is no small feat, especially in a single day. The involvement of private equity firm CVC Capital Partners adds an interesting dimension to the situation.

The plot thickens with the Italian government holding a significant stake in Nexi through state lender CDP. With a 13.6% ownership and the authority to veto any unwelcome takeover, it introduces an element of suspense to see how this potential acquisition plays out.