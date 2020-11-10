European Parliament, EU governments reach deal on 2021-2027 budget

European Parliament and the European Union governments have reached a deal on the EU's 2021-2027 budget, as reported by Reuters.

Commenting on this development, "a deal for Europe - Council and European Parliament negotiators reach political agreement on the EU budget & recovery package," the spokesman for the German presidency of the EU tweeted out.

Market reaction

With the initial market reaction, the shared currency gathered strength against its rivals. The EUR/USD pair is currently up 0.06% on a daily basis at 1.1820. Meanwhile, the Euro Stoxx 50 Index is up nearly 1% on the day at 3,440 following this development and Germany's DAX 30 is rising 0.67% at 13,183.