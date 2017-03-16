Skip to main content
European Monetary Union Consumer Price Index (YoY) meets forecasts (2%) in February
11 minutes ago
European Monetary Union Consumer Price Index (MoM) meets forecasts (0.4%) in February
11 minutes ago
European Monetary Union Consumer Price Index - Core (YoY) in line with expectations (0.9%) in February
11 minutes ago
Sources: China is in talks with Saudi to invest in Aramco's IPO - BBG
27 minutes ago
BoE: Focus of attention on the accompanying minutes - Scotiabank
30 minutes ago
GBP/USD: Bears in control, breaches 1.2250 ahead of BOE
37 minutes ago
BoE: Expect no fireworks – Goldman Sachs
37 minutes ago
USD/CHF offered below 1.0062/84 – Commerzbank
42 minutes ago
USD/CHF unfazed by SNB, stuck in a range around parity mark
47 minutes ago
EUR/NOK jumps to tops near 9.15 post-NB
49 minutes ago
China cabinet issues guidelines on promoting private investment - RTRS
09:12 GMT
Norges Bank left rates unchanged at 0.50%
09:04 GMT
USD/JPY bears remain unobstructed
09:01 GMT
New US administration brings some uncertainty to G20 talks -German FinMin Schaeuble
08:57 GMT
EM FX recovered the smile post-FOMC – Danske Bank
08:46 GMT
EUR/USD neutral to positive above 1.0584 – Commerzbank
08:41 GMT
NZD/USD struggling to extend recovery further beyond 0.70 handle
08:40 GMT
SNB: Swiss forecasts marked by considerable uncertainty from international risks
08:38 GMT
USD/CAD extends the advance above 1.3300
08:36 GMT
SNB leaves key rate unchanged at -0.75%
08:33 GMT
